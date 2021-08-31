Clear
David Wayne Richardson, 61

David Wayne Richardson 61, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 near Atchison, KS.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:37 PM

David Wayne Richardson 61, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 near Atchison, KS. He was born March 8, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Sharon and Clyde Richardson. He attended Benton High School, and he married Leanna Sauter on November 13, 1987. He worked at Silgan Containers as a machine mechanic for 33 years. David enjoyed race cars, hunting, fishing, and golfing, and he got a hole in one on the 18th. He also enjoyed mechanic work, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was awarded the Friendliest Folks Award from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. David was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Terry Hershman and Debbie Peden, and mother and father in law, Marceline & Harold Sauter. Survivors include, wife, Leanna Richardson of the home, daughter, Emily (Billy) Bravo, son, Ian (Krystyn) Richardson, daughter, Alyssa Richardson all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Ava, Emma, Mia, Riddick, Rilyn, and Cain, sister, Sherry (Scott) Cox, brother, Clyde "Buddy" V Richardson, Jr. all of St. Joseph, MO, and step father, Dan Wiley of Pittsburg, KS.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Service 10:30 AM Friday, Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
