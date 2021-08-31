David Wayne Richardson 61, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 near Atchison, KS. He was born March 8, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Sharon and Clyde Richardson. He attended Benton High School, and he married Leanna Sauter on November 13, 1987. He worked at Silgan Containers as a machine mechanic for 33 years. David enjoyed race cars, hunting, fishing, and golfing, and he got a hole in one on the 18th. He also enjoyed mechanic work, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was awarded the Friendliest Folks Award from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. David was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Terry Hershman and Debbie Peden, and mother and father in law, Marceline & Harold Sauter. Survivors include, wife, Leanna Richardson of the home, daughter, Emily (Billy) Bravo, son, Ian (Krystyn) Richardson, daughter, Alyssa Richardson all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Ava, Emma, Mia, Riddick, Rilyn, and Cain, sister, Sherry (Scott) Cox, brother, Clyde "Buddy" V Richardson, Jr. all of St. Joseph, MO, and step father, Dan Wiley of Pittsburg, KS.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Service 10:30 AM Friday, Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO.