David William Thomas April 17, 1953 - January 25, 2019

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

David William Thomas 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 in a Saint Joseph Missouri health care center. He was born April 17, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and for over 35 years, David W. Thomas (pen name Will Somadhi Om) was an American poet who published (and performed) his work throughout the United States. His humanistic voice was heard in every major literary venue in St. Joseph, Kansas City, and the surrounding area. He was a regular contributor to the poetry circle, Poetesspresso, and he was a mentor and encouraging force to several writers and poets in town. He considered all practicing poets comrades, but the friendships he nurtured within Edge City and the aptly named, Gang of Poets, became his family and banner. Dave Thomas was a tiger, a warrior, a sage, and a fantastic teller of tales. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Thomas, mother, Jeanne Nicholson, nephew, Michael Thomas, and brother in law, Kevin Whetsell. Survivors include daughters, Sarah Kistner and Jessica Clingan, brother, Joe Thomas, sisters: Cindy (Steve) Newton and Leigh Ann Whetsell of St. Joseph, MO. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the David William Thomas Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

