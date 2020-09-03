Dawn Grayson 37 of Plattsburg Missouri died Monday Aug.31, 2020 at her residence. Born on July 21, 1983 in St Joseph Missouri. She was a graduate of Plattsburg High School class of 2002.

Dawn was preceded in death by her father Starling Robinson Jr., her grandparents Donald and Joan Grayson and Starling Sr. and Thelma Robinson.

Survivors include her mother Doris Grayson; her son Rayden Freeman both of the home; Brother Tyrone Grayson Plattsburg MO; her Companion Ray Freeman of Plattsburg MO; niece Tyra Grayson Cameron MO; Uncle Robert Mays of St. Joseph MO; great Aunt Veronica Kenslow Plattsburg, MO; her best friend Amber Lindsey. And a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Dawn’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.