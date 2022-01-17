Dawn Michele Clark, 45, Bullhead City, Arizona, formerly of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, December 29. 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was born September 18, 1976, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Alfred and Ruth (Watson) Clark.

Dawn graduated from Elwood High School in 1996, where she was involved in track and field.

She enjoyed helping others, especially those in the home health field, art, drawing, and was an Avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Margaret Clark, Veto and Samantha Watson; aunts, Thelma Hayes and Jean Moss; uncles, Leroy Jackson and John Clark.

She is survived by her parents, brother; Sean Clark; sister, Mindy Clark; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 15, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, January 14, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests anyone attending the visitation or service to please practice social distancing and wear a face mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.