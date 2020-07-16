Dawn Michelle (Nichols) Kriebel, 50

Dawn Kriebel, 50, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Dawn was born April 17, 1970 in K.C., MO to John Arthur Nichols and Ruth Arlene Anderson. Dawn married Arthur LeRoy Kriebel on July 14, 2007 at the Salem Christian Church in Weston, MO. She was of the Christian faith and volunteered with many charities, including: Ed’s Posse, Bikers for Babies, Step Up for Down syndrome, and Adopt a Family. Dawn showed her artistic talent through her drawings, and paintings. She also loved gardening, reading, and being the best “Momo” to her grandbabies, as well as the beach and her Steelers. Dawn was preceded in death by a brother J.R. Nichols, a nephew J.T. Nichols, and her stepmother Sharon Nichols. She is survived by her husband Arthur LeRoy Kriebel, her children Jessica Amos, Kevin (Noel) Amos, Josh Kriebel, and Alicia Kriebel; 7 grandchildren; her mother Ruth Anderson; her father John (Julie) Nichols; her “Dad” Steven Dodd; her siblings Bill (Tracy) Nichols, James (Jennifer) Dutcher, Nyree (Tony) Tabaka, Anita Dodd, and April Nichols; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Vaughn Funeral Home, 18905 State Route 45 North, Weston, MO. Per county ordinance, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be given to Ed’s Posse in K.C., MO.