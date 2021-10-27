Dawn Rana Clark 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Saint Joseph. She was born May 28, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a homemaker who enjoyed watching crime shows, law and order and criminal minds, she loved flowers and beautiful things, and especially her kids. Dawn was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Proctor. Survivors include: mother, Cathy (Danny Lee) Perry, St. Joseph, MO, father, Raymond Sprague, Lathrop, MO, daughter, Angela Taylor, St. Joseph, MO, sons; Jacob (Mindy) Briner of Bolckow, MO and Austin Briner (Crystal Sipes) St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren; Payton, Cayden, Athena, Daxtin, JayDen, and Kodiak, brothers, Freddie Scotton, Dean (Tina) Sprague, Chris (Robin) Sprague, William "Buck" Rhodes, and Hubert Davis, sisters, Judy (Marcelo Lopez-Martinez) Lopez, and Misty Davis, and former husband, Edward Bolckow. The family will receive friends from 2- 4:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Dawn R Clark Memorial Fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary, funeral fund, or direct to funeral home.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:32 PM