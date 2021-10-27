Clear
Dawn Rana Clark, 50

Dawn Rana Clark 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:32 PM

Dawn Rana Clark 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Saint Joseph. She was born May 28, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a homemaker who enjoyed watching crime shows, law and order and criminal minds, she loved flowers and beautiful things, and especially her kids. Dawn was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Proctor. Survivors include: mother, Cathy (Danny Lee) Perry, St. Joseph, MO, father, Raymond Sprague, Lathrop, MO, daughter, Angela Taylor, St. Joseph, MO, sons; Jacob (Mindy) Briner of Bolckow, MO and Austin Briner (Crystal Sipes) St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren; Payton, Cayden, Athena, Daxtin, JayDen, and Kodiak, brothers, Freddie Scotton, Dean (Tina) Sprague, Chris (Robin) Sprague, William "Buck" Rhodes, and Hubert Davis, sisters, Judy (Marcelo Lopez-Martinez) Lopez, and Misty Davis, and former husband, Edward Bolckow. The family will receive friends from 2- 4:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Dawn R Clark Memorial Fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary, funeral fund, or direct to funeral home.

Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
