Dawn Renne Bridges (Willey), 46, Cameron, MO

Dawn Renne Bridges (Willey)
Dawn R. Bridges
1972-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Dawn Renne Bridges, 46, Cameron, passed away on January 11, 2019.
Dawn was born on January 25, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Virgil and Sandra (Baber) Willey.
She was a 1990 graduate of Lathrop High School.
Survivors: mother and step-father, Sandra (Dan) Gage, Polo, MO; father, Lee Willey, Fair Grove, MO; son, Michael “Gage” Quinten Bridges, Cameron; sister, Jamie (Michael) Dawes, Cameron; aunts and cousins.
Ms. Bridges has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Inurnment at a later date in Harlan Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
