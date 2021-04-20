Daylene Dale Blizzard, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Daylene was born on November 24, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Charles and Betty (Sherman) Moore, II.

Daylene was a Med Aide for numerous residential care facilities.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Daylene loved her friends and family fiercely, she enjoyed interior decorating, crafts, bird watching, thunderstorms, willow trees, Stephen King movies and her favorite color, purple.

In addition to her parents, Daylene was preceded in death by a brother and grand niece

Daylene is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three sisters.

Ms. Blizzard has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

