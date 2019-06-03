De Allen Swinney April 14, 1968 - May 31, 2019

De A. Swinney 51, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born April 14, 1968 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Kathy and the late Glen Swinney. He graduated from Benton High School Class of 1986, and served in the United States Army. He worked at Ford Motor Company for over 17 years, and then Johnson Controls for over 10 years. De enjoyed riding motorcycles, visiting Wineries, traveling and woodworking. He participated in the Rides for Ryan, and Bikers for Babies, and he was a member of the Missouri chapter of ABATE motorcycle club. De was preceded in death by father, Glen Dean Swinney. Survivors include, mother, Kathy Swinney, St. Joseph, MO, brothers, Robin Shuman and Charles Swinney, sisters, Stacy Swinney (Steven Sharp) Swinney, Oregon, MO, and Candy (Brad) Harding, St. Joseph, MO, 6 children and 8 grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Noyes home, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.