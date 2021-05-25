DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee Jr. 4, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Childrens Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO. He was born August 12, 2016 in St. Joseph, MO. He is survived by his father, Deshon Michael (Hannah) Lee Sr., MO, mother, Briana (Roger) Nagle, brother, Camden Wayne Pittsenbarger, paternal grandfather, William "Willy" Lee, paternal grandmother, Rosemary Barnett, paternal grandmother, Christina (Richard) Phelps, paternal great grandmother, Angie, paternal great grandparents, Theressa (Stanley) Smallwood, maternal grandfather, Larry (Tina Hicks) Nagle, maternal grandmother, Heather (Doug) Plowman, maternal great grandmother, Katherine Currier, aunts, Mariah Blackmon, Deejay Mclaury, Amber Nagle, and Kayla Gonzalez.
Funeral services: 3:00 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Stephen Hansen officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the DeShon Junior Lee Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee Jr. 4, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Childrens Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO.
DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee Jr. 4, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Childrens Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO. He was born August 12, 2016 in St. Joseph, MO. He is survived by his father, Deshon Michael (Hannah) Lee Sr., MO, mother, Briana (Roger) Nagle, brother, Camden Wayne Pittsenbarger, paternal grandfather, William "Willy" Lee, paternal grandmother, Rosemary Barnett, paternal grandmother, Christina (Richard) Phelps, paternal great grandmother, Angie, paternal great grandparents, Theressa (Stanley) Smallwood, maternal grandfather, Larry (Tina Hicks) Nagle, maternal grandmother, Heather (Doug) Plowman, maternal great grandmother, Katherine Currier, aunts, Mariah Blackmon, Deejay Mclaury, Amber Nagle, and Kayla Gonzalez.
Related Content
- DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee Jr. 4
- Rex Clinton "Bud" DeShon, Jr., 89
- Thelma Louise DeShon, 85
- Clifton Leon DeShon, 85
- Oscar "Junior" Webb, Jr., 90
- Junior Ronald (JR) Schmidt, 89
- Edward "Junior" Lee Meeks, 78
- Don Michael "Mike" Hux, Jr., 52
- Arthur DeShon Moore, 94, Osage Beach, Missouri, formerly St. Joseph, Missouri
- Lesley "Junior" Shelton, 87