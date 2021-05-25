Clear
DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee Jr. 4

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:28 PM

DeShon "Junior" Michael Lee Jr. 4, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Childrens Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, MO. He was born August 12, 2016 in St. Joseph, MO. He is survived by his father, Deshon Michael (Hannah) Lee Sr., MO, mother, Briana (Roger) Nagle, brother, Camden Wayne Pittsenbarger, paternal grandfather, William "Willy" Lee, paternal grandmother, Rosemary Barnett, paternal grandmother, Christina (Richard) Phelps, paternal great grandmother, Angie, paternal great grandparents, Theressa (Stanley) Smallwood, maternal grandfather, Larry (Tina Hicks) Nagle, maternal grandmother, Heather (Doug) Plowman, maternal great grandmother, Katherine Currier, aunts, Mariah Blackmon, Deejay Mclaury, Amber Nagle, and Kayla Gonzalez.
Funeral services: 3:00 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Stephen Hansen officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the DeShon Junior Lee Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
