Deacon Steven Edward Welsh, 78

Deacon Steven Edward Welsh passed away peacefully with his family on the morning of October 3, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:26 PM

Deacon Steven Edward Welsh passed away peacefully with his family on the morning of October 3, 2021. He had an 11-year battle with pain, though rarely expressed, from heart disease, an aortic heart valve replacement, diabetes, progressive supranuclear palsy, and multiple myeloma. Steven was born in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Eva (Kraysets) Welsh. He married Catherine Ann Goodman in Youngstown on May 1, 1965. They have four children: Christine (Dennis) Strube of Kansas City, Missouri; Mike Welsh of St. Joseph, Missouri; Cindy (Brian) Quirk of Overland Park, Kansas; and Cathleen (Andy) Hall of Kansas City, Missouri. They also have eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Sarah, and Michael Strube; Jennifer and David Quirk; and Lake, Rebecca, and Josiah Hall.

Steven was a graduate of Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He began his career at Republic Steel in Youngstown, moving his family to Fyffe, Alabama and Greenfield, Indiana, eventually accepting a position with Varco-Pruden in St. Joseph, Missouri. This is where he and his family have made their home.

His brother-in-law Edward Potts introduced Steven to the Knights of Columbus Council #274 in Ohio. He completed his first-degree initiation in 1961. He was a third-degree Knight, Council #571, of Saint Joseph and Grand Knight of Council #571 from 1995-1997. He was also a fourth-degree Knight, Assembly #569, Saint Joseph.

Steven’s love for the Catholic church has always been evident: he became one of the first lay ministers distributing Holy Communion at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio. While living in Fyffe, Alabama, Steven would often lead the Sunday communion service. After moving to St. Joseph, he began a six-year formation program to become a deacon in the Catholic Church and was ordained on June 9, 2001. His assignment was to the Cathedral of St. Joseph where he had been a parishioner since 1980. Deacon Steven was instrumental in sharing his faith with his family as well. He baptized his grandsons David Quirk and Josiah Hall; gave First Holy Communion to his grandchildren, Sarah and Michael Strube, Jennifer Quirk, and Rebecca and Josiah Hall; and assisted Bishop Raymond Boland for the Confirmation of his granddaughter Stephanie Strube. As a deacon, he worked in prison ministry, continuing to serve the church he loved.

He adopted the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs as his favorite sports teams but would tune in to the Ohio State Buckeyes whenever possible.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Eva Welsh, his sister Mary Lou Potts, and his brothers Jack and Jim Welsh.

A rosary will be on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5:30PM with visitation following until 8:00PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith in St. Joseph. The Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:00AM Cathedral Saint Joseph. The burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery following the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Cathedral St. Joseph food pantry or school or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, where Steven and Catherine were long-time donors.

Many thanks to our family and friends who supported us in this long journey. We appreciate and have felt your love and prayers. Thank you to Freudenthal Hospice Care for their amazing and compassionate care of our entire family.

