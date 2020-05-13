Clear
Dean Allen Heckenkamp, 62

Services to be held at a later date.

Dean A. Heckenkamp
1952-2020

Cameron, MO- Dean Allen Heckenkamp, 62, passed away, May 12, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Betty (Cardwell) Heckenkamp.Dean worked at Clinco Workshop.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Geoffrey Scott.
Survivors: sister, Geralyn Heckenkamp, Cameron, Missouri; sister in law, Darla Heckenkamp, Cameron, Missouri; 3 nieces, Rebecca (Matt) Standiford, Maysville, Missouri, Heather (Brandon) Shepherd, Blue Springs, Missouri and Heidi (Dustin) Blackburn, Hamilton, Missouri; and great niece and nephew, Ashlee Bench and Dylan Standiford.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.

