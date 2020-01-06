Dean Blanton, 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born on February 24, 1938 in Fanning, Kansas to Floyd David and Mary Ellen (Simpson) Blanton.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Sprague Excavating and a truck driver for Crouch Brothers.

Dean married Ellen Ulmer on December 22, 2000. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-son, Kyle Fowler, and great-grandson, Caden Blanton.

Additional survivors include his children, Jimmy Blanton (Karen),

Hombre Blanton (Elicia),

Travis Blanton (Candace),

Sherry Smith,

Step-children, Linda Riedel (Mag),

Denice Fowler (Brandon),

24 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren

Brothers, Garland Blanton,

Gus Blanton (Donna),

Dwayne Blanton (Peggy),

Numerous nieces and nephews and beloved cat, Molly.

Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 10, 2020

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 12 noon Friday, 2 hours prior to service.

Friends may call after 12 noon Thursday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Dean Blanton Memorial Fund in c/o the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS. 66090 or the Nodaway Valley Bank at Belt and Faron.