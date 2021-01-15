Clear
Dean Coulter, 66

Dean Coulter, 66, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

He was born September 26, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Francis and Catherine (Wallace) Coulter.
Dean married Marylin Jackson November 16, 1973. She survives of the home.
He worked for Continental Screw Conveyer for 33 years, retiring December 31, 2018. After retirement he helped his wife, Marylin in the bakery.
Dean enjoyed archery, working on cars, woodworking, and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Additional survivors include daughters, Heather and Nina Coulter; mother, Marie Bullock.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.


