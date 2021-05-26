Clear
Dean Green, 93

Dean Green, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron.

Posted: May 26, 2021 12:34 PM

Dean served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Campaign.

He was a Missouri State Highway Patrolman and was at stationed at Troop H in St. Joseph. He retired a Sergeant after 30 years of service.

He was a member of; Missouri State Troopers Association, Elks Club, American Legion Post 359, Saxon Lodge #508, Scottish Rite, Moila Shrine Temple, Aloha Shrine In Hawaii and a Honorary Member of the Ararat Shrine in Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Elmer and Grace Green.

Mr. Green is survived by his daughters; Sherre (Pat) Clark, and Tangee Doherty, granddaughters; Britni Mileham, Madi Clark, Jordyn Doherty and Camarae Heins. Brother; Ronald (Dyann) Green, his former wife; Winona Green and several great-grandchildren and two nieces.

Per Dean's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services will be held.

His wishes were that memorial contributions be made to the Moila Shrine Temple Transportation Fund.

