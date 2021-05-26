Dean Green, 93

Dean Green, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron.

Dean served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Campaign.

He was a Missouri State Highway Patrolman and was at stationed at Troop H in St. Joseph. He retired a Sergeant after 30 years of service.

He was a member of; Missouri State Troopers Association, Elks Club, American Legion Post 359, Saxon Lodge #508, Scottish Rite, Moila Shrine Temple, Aloha Shrine In Hawaii and a Honorary Member of the Ararat Shrine in Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Elmer and Grace Green.

Mr. Green is survived by his daughters; Sherre (Pat) Clark, and Tangee Doherty, granddaughters; Britni Mileham, Madi Clark, Jordyn Doherty and Camarae Heins. Brother; Ronald (Dyann) Green, his former wife; Winona Green and several great-grandchildren and two nieces.

Per Dean's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services will be held.

His wishes were that memorial contributions be made to the Moila Shrine Temple Transportation Fund.