Dean K. Byrd, 94

Dean Kessler Byrd, 94, of Savannah, Missouri, peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

She was born May 12, 1926 in Easton, Missouri and is the daughter of the late Charles and Blanche Kessler. She graduated from Easton High School.

Dean married Barfield W. Byrd on May 29, 1947.

She worked at Montgomery Wards, the Tootle National Bank, the American Bank, US Bank and Big Lots.

Dean enjoyed gambling, garage saling, watching baseball, traveling, collecting Barbies, and dolls. She loved camping with her family.

She was of the Christian faith.

Her laughter and smile were contagious and she touched everyone she ever met.

Dean was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, William Kessler and Charles “Bus” Kessler; a sister, Arda Thornton; her husband, Barfield Byrd; stepson, Stephen McGinnis; son-in-law, Richard L. Webster; grandson, Richard “Ricky” L. Webster Jr.; and 2 granddaughters, Marcie McGinnis and Stephanie Cornette.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Diana (Eric) Brown of Maysville, MO, Mieka (Kenny) Potter of Savannah, MO, and Tiffany Byrd of Savannah, MO; daughter-in-law, Kaye McGinnis of Virginia; and one sister, Iva (Richard) Rittmann of St. Joseph, MO. Grandchildren include Todd Webster of Plattsburg, MO, Chad (Lisa) Webster of Olathe, KS, Alisha Potter of Savannah, MO, Josh (Jill) Potter of Amazonia, MO, Jennifer (Will) Thompson of Virginia, Daniel McGinnis of Switzerland, Kasey McGinnis and Sarah McGinnis, both of Virginia. She also had several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family. Dean also had a special niece that she helped to raise, Jassamine (Jim) Reddington of Fort Lauderdale.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to AseraCare Hospice in Savannah.