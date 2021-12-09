Dean Reid Fansher, 80

Dean Reid Fansher was born September 23, 1941, to Herman and Fay (Noble) Fansher of Holt County, MO.

Dean was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He would argue sports and politics with anyone who would listen.

His fishing stories were all true. He loved gardening and his tomatoes were shared with many.

Survivors are a son Scott (Brenda) Howell, Savannah, MO and a daughter Dayna Fansher, Hollister, MO, sister-in-law Carolyn Fansher, brother Lewis Fansher and many nieces and nephews.

Dean's chocolate chip cookies were enjoyed by his grandchildren Justin (Heather) Gervais, Leah Beard, Blake Beard, Lauren (Jedidiah) Smith, Jake Howell, and Chase Howell along with 10 great-grandchildren.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents, brother Williard Fansher and sisters Madeline Schottel, Verna Jo Fansher, and Deanna Howell, and nephew Terry Fansher.

He had a career of employment with Amour & Company and Laborers Union Local 579. He was a member of the Flathead Club. He was of the Christian faith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

A Family & Friends visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 3 PM.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to ANew Healthcare (Shady Lawn) or Freudenthal Home-Based Health.