Dean W. Rohlmeier, 84

Dean William Rohlmeier, 84, of Burlington Junction, Mo passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2020.

Dean was born September 10, 1936, in Pawnee City, NE. His parents were William and Vera (Britt) Rohlmeier. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by brothers Don and Dennis Rohlmeier and sisters Marsha Crawford and Judy Windholz.

He was of the Christian faith.

He was a graduate of DuBois, NE Schools.

On April 12, 1958 in Seneca, KS he was married to Alma Lucille Henninger. They were married 62 years. She survives of the home.

He was a farmer and was a manager of Sur/Gro fertilizer and chemical company of Burlington Junction.

Other survivors include two sons: Lee (Sandi) Rohlmeier and Duane (Kristi) Rohlmeier both of Burlington Junction; four grandchildren Matt Rohlmeier, Skyeler Rohlmeier, Lindsey (Gary) Brown, and Tiffany (Josh) Hughes; eight great grandchildren Bracxten, Brayden, Joe, Logan, and Brooklynn Rohlmeier, Taten Thompson, and Noah and Liam Hughes. He is also survived by one brother David (Gale) Rohlmerier.

Graveside service for Dean Rohlmeier will be conducted Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Junction, MO. The funeral time will be 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Dean’s name to the United Methodist Church of Burlington Junction.

The Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO is in charge of the arrangements.