Deana Lou Adams, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

She was born July 1, 1933 in St. Joseph to Harvey D. and Marjorie J. (Jones) Miller.

Deana married Lloyd Adams on Sept. 18, 1954. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2018.

She was a nurse for 50 years.

Deana was a member of Central Christian Church and was formerly a member of Union Star United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Sally McGinnis; and brother, H.D. Miller.

Survivors include children, Corky Marquart (Keith), Don Adams (Joan), Wanda Workman (Terry), Nancy Pitts (Tom); grandchildren, Blake and Brooke Marquart, Brett (Amanda) and Scott (Erica) Adams, Paul (Kristen) and Adam Workman, Emily Fox (Nathan), Becky and Edward McGinnis, Alex (Cami), Luke and Alaina Pitts; 14 great-grandchldren; sister, Rose Kurtz; brother, Ed Miller (Becky); son-in-law, Kent McGinnis; sister-in-law, Peggy Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Vintage Gardens and Mosaic Life Care for their exceptional care.

Private Graveside Farewell Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Union Star Methodist Church or Central Christian Church.