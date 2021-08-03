Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Deanna Bremer, 82

Deanna Bremer, 82, of St. Joseph, passed from this life on August 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:55 PM

Deanna Bremer, 82, of St. Joseph, passed from this life on August 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Letha and Claude Crockett and six siblings.

She is survived by husband Francis, children Annette Hollars (Louis), John Bremer (Sheryl) and Patricia Kendrick (Dave), sister Beverly Graham, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Deanna was a wonderful homemaker and beloved mother. She enjoyed square dancing, crochet and fishing. She loved to travel and was a member of the Midwest Camping Club. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday August 6th and service at 10:00 AM Saturday August 7th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by entombment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Deanna Bremer Memorial Fund at Nodaway Valley Bank for Boy Scout troops 235 and 324.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories