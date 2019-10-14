Deanna's Obituary

Deanna I. Kirkpatrick, 70, St Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

She was born to Dean and ElMarie Baldwin Nov. 1st 1948 in Kansas City, MO. Deanna was married to Dennis (Mike) Kirkpatrick on June 8th 1984.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother Don Baldwin.

Deanna worked at Einbenders and retired from Altec Ind. in 2012. She enjoyed the holidays and spending time with her four children and seven grandchildren with one on the way! Kevin and Heather Mathewson, Marcy Mathewson and Mike Jordan, Dave and Stacy Crook, Debbie and Robert Wattenbarger. Along with her two brothers Gary Baldwin and Ronnie Baldwin

Family and friends will gather at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Oct. 15th; visitation from 12:00 - 1:30 with services following at 1:30. Interment will be held at Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.