Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Deanna Lynn O'Neill, 61

Deanna Lynn O’Neill, age 61, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Minocqua, Wisconsin.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:45 PM

Deanna Lynn O’Neill, age 61, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Minocqua, Wisconsin. Passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Deanna was born in Peoria, Illinois on December 7, 1959. Her parents were Thomas Arthur and Ruth Joanne (Anderson) O’Neill. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her sister, Colleen O’Neill.

She lived most her life in Wisconsin and had moved to Maryville three years ago. She had been a health care worker, and former Head Start teacher. She had formerly served her country in the US Army.

Deanna had a larger than life personality and heart and she dearly loved her family; and helping others. She loved to be out-doors and to visit Lake Superior. In her free time she would feed the birds in her neighborhood. She was of the Baptist faith.

Her survivors include her 2 daughters: Dana (Justin) Mallett, Maryville, Missouri, and Jenna (Shaun) Canfield, Woodruff, Wisconsin; her sister: Maureen O’Neill, Maryville, Missouri; 4 grandchildren: Jayden and Maya Mallett, and Hayzel and baby Canfield; her nephew, Jesse Casko; and 4 nieces: Cindy (Dustin) Archambeau, Heidi, Jody and Billie Jo; and her beloved dog, Baby.

Deanna has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be planned for a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Falls City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 71°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories