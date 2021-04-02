Deanna Lynn O'Neill, 61

Deanna Lynn O’Neill, age 61, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Minocqua, Wisconsin. Passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Deanna was born in Peoria, Illinois on December 7, 1959. Her parents were Thomas Arthur and Ruth Joanne (Anderson) O’Neill. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her sister, Colleen O’Neill.

She lived most her life in Wisconsin and had moved to Maryville three years ago. She had been a health care worker, and former Head Start teacher. She had formerly served her country in the US Army.

Deanna had a larger than life personality and heart and she dearly loved her family; and helping others. She loved to be out-doors and to visit Lake Superior. In her free time she would feed the birds in her neighborhood. She was of the Baptist faith.

Her survivors include her 2 daughters: Dana (Justin) Mallett, Maryville, Missouri, and Jenna (Shaun) Canfield, Woodruff, Wisconsin; her sister: Maureen O’Neill, Maryville, Missouri; 4 grandchildren: Jayden and Maya Mallett, and Hayzel and baby Canfield; her nephew, Jesse Casko; and 4 nieces: Cindy (Dustin) Archambeau, Heidi, Jody and Billie Jo; and her beloved dog, Baby.

Deanna has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be planned for a later date.