Deanna M. Holmes, 79, of St. Joseph, passed Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

She was born December 13, 1939 to Paul and Audrey Deatherage . Deanna was born and raised in Agency, Missouri. She graduated from Faucett High School in 1957. She married Roger Holmes in 1961. They celebrated 44 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. Deanna retired from American Family Insurance Regional Office after over 25 years of service.

Along with her husband, Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy, brothers Donald and Delbert.

Survivors include her daughters Tonja (Dennis) Billings and Stephanie (Steve) Timmons, grandsons Shawn Coy, Travis and Shane Timmons, three great -grandchildren Dylan and Drake Coy and Renley Timmons, siblings Dewayne Deatherage, Doreen Whetstine and Delores Rumpf-Hodgson, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.