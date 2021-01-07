Deanna Marie Stout 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday December 12, 2020 in Saint Joseph. She was born December 2, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of late Della & Herman Nordstrom. She graduated from Central high school, and was homemaker. Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Webster Stout Sr., her parents, half-sister, Eva Evans. Survivors include: sons, Brian Stout, St. Joseph, MO, and Lewis "JR" Stout Jr., Kansas City, MO, grandsons, Austin, Chase, and Blake, brothers, Herman and Ronald Nordstrom, and a sister Cheryl Field. Memorial services will be held at a later date. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimers Foundation for the cure of ALZ. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com