Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Deanna Marie Stout, 79

Deanna Marie Stout 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday December 12, 2020 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:08 PM

Deanna Marie Stout 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday December 12, 2020 in Saint Joseph. She was born December 2, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of late Della & Herman Nordstrom. She graduated from Central high school, and was homemaker. Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Webster Stout Sr., her parents, half-sister, Eva Evans. Survivors include: sons, Brian Stout, St. Joseph, MO, and Lewis "JR" Stout Jr., Kansas City, MO, grandsons, Austin, Chase, and Blake, brothers, Herman and Ronald Nordstrom, and a sister Cheryl Field. Memorial services will be held at a later date. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimers Foundation for the cure of ALZ. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories