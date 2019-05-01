Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Debbie Garoutte March 2, 1949 - May 1, 2019

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Wilson, Kansas.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Debbie (McKinney) Garoutte, 70, of Wilson, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 at a Wilson Kansas care center. She was born March 2, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Martha & Billy McKinney. She married Billy Garoutte in 1984. She graduated from Central High School and later Missouri Western State College with a Bachelor Degree. She worked as a Teacher in the St. Joseph School District, from which she retired. Debbie enjoyed being outdoors, reading, softball, and spending time with her grandchildren. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Garoutte in 2013, father, Billy McKinney, mother, Martha McKinney and brother, Michael McKinney. She is survived by daughter, Tyleia (Jeff) Prendergast of Otis, KS, step-son, Alan (Sarah) Garoutte of Inola, OK, grandchildren, William and Conar Garoutte, Chayla, Alyssa, Brenna and Addilyn Prendergast. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Wilson, Kansas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
We'll had another shot of widespread rain this Thursday morning as another disturbance pushes through so roads are wet and slick out there. The rain should all be out of here by late morning, allowing us to see a bit of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds by Thursday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events