Debbie's Obituary

Debbie (McKinney) Garoutte, 70, of Wilson, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 at a Wilson Kansas care center. She was born March 2, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Martha & Billy McKinney. She married Billy Garoutte in 1984. She graduated from Central High School and later Missouri Western State College with a Bachelor Degree. She worked as a Teacher in the St. Joseph School District, from which she retired. Debbie enjoyed being outdoors, reading, softball, and spending time with her grandchildren. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Garoutte in 2013, father, Billy McKinney, mother, Martha McKinney and brother, Michael McKinney. She is survived by daughter, Tyleia (Jeff) Prendergast of Otis, KS, step-son, Alan (Sarah) Garoutte of Inola, OK, grandchildren, William and Conar Garoutte, Chayla, Alyssa, Brenna and Addilyn Prendergast. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Wilson, Kansas.