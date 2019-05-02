Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Debbie (McKinney) Garoutte, 70, of Wilson, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: May. 2, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Debbie's Obituary
Debbie (McKinney) Garoutte, 70, of Wilson, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 at a Wilson Kansas care center. She was born March 2, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Martha & Billy McKinney. She married Billy Garoutte in 1984. She graduated from Central High School and later Missouri Western State College with a Bachelor Degree. She worked as a Teacher in the St. Joseph School District, from which she retired. Debbie enjoyed being outdoors, reading, softball, and spending time with her grandchildren. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Garoutte in 2013, father, Billy McKinney, mother, Martha McKinney and brother, Michael McKinney. She is survived by daughter, Tyleia (Jeff) Prendergast of Otis, KS, step-son, Alan (Sarah) Garoutte of Inola, OK, grandchildren, William and Conar Garoutte, Chayla, Alyssa, Brenna and Addilyn Prendergast. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Wilson, Kansas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
We do have another rain chance in the forecast heading into Friday with stray showers possible during the day. It will be another cool day with highs near 60. Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events