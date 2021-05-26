Debby (Hale) Perry, 68, passed away on April 28, 2021 surrounded by angels. She was born November 4, 1952 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Leona (Teschner) Hale and Robert O. Hale. She attended Benton High School and was a first generation college graduate earning her bachelor’s degree at Missouri Western State College. Her passion was working with children and had opportunities to do this in various roles throughout her life, while also leading Girl Scout troops, volunteering with church youth groups and playing softball.

Debby was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Bob L. Hale and Ricky Hale. Survivors include her only child whom she referred to as her “pride and joy” Heather (Perry) Richmond, her husband Doug, and “grand-puppies” Bella and Gracie of Weatherby Lake, MO. Survivors also include sister-in-law Sandie Hale; niece Tammi Hale both of St. Joseph, MO, nephew Jeff (Irene) Hale of Hamilton, NJ; cousin Sandy (Larry) Hoecker of Surprise AZ; “California cousins” Donna and Gary Turner; extended family and friends, caregivers and the awesome Mosaic Hospice team.

Debby never met a stranger or was at a loss for words as she loved words - reading (especially the newspaper), playing crossword puzzles, writing poetry and she could even be considered a historian documenting every detail about every thing on every inch of paper or in text would use every emoji she could find! She was a fabulous artist drawing freehand, sketching with colored pencils, stamp art and painting. She loved playing board games, UNO, Yahtzee, Bingo and cards - especially 500 Rummy! She enjoyed music and always had it playing - but she truly enjoyed going to live concerts - especially when cowboys were singing country!

She was a nature and animal lover; and throughout the years enjoyed feeding the ducks at Krug Park, the floral views at Powell Gardens, and the architecture of Unity Village. But her passion was travel - and her favorite place was on the beach overlooking the ocean with her cocktail of choice - Mt. Dew!

Debby’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman Smith in St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. with services to begin at 2 p.m.