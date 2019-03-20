Clear

Debora K. Grossman October 31, 1959 - March 20, 2019

Per her wishes, Debora was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in care of the funeral home.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Debora K. Grossman, 59, of St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Debora was born in Hannibal, Missouri on October 31, 1959 to Virginia (Lawson) Harris. She was a member of the Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was baptized again on February 27, 2019.

She was preceded by: her mother; husband, Eugene "Brother" Grossman; sister, Janet Wilhite.

Debora is survived by her children: Eva (Jason) Williams, Brandon Behymer, Crystal Heckman, Laura Behymer (Stan Rauh), Jennifer Behymer, Allison (Christopher) Evans; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Juanita Dean, Ron Hoffman, Verna Harris, Kelly Harris.

Per her wishes, Debora was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in care of the funeral home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
For the new workweek, the weather will be quiet but a cool start with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events