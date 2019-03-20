Debora K. Grossman October 31, 1959 - March 20, 2019

Debora K. Grossman, 59, of St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Debora was born in Hannibal, Missouri on October 31, 1959 to Virginia (Lawson) Harris. She was a member of the Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was baptized again on February 27, 2019.

She was preceded by: her mother; husband, Eugene "Brother" Grossman; sister, Janet Wilhite.

Debora is survived by her children: Eva (Jason) Williams, Brandon Behymer, Crystal Heckman, Laura Behymer (Stan Rauh), Jennifer Behymer, Allison (Christopher) Evans; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Juanita Dean, Ron Hoffman, Verna Harris, Kelly Harris.

Per her wishes, Debora was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in care of the funeral home.