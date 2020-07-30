Clear
Deborah A. "Debby" (Thomas) Karr, 57

Service: Wednesday, August 8th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Wyatt Park Christian Church. 2623 Mitchell Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 8:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Deborah A. (Thomas) Karr, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was born November 9, 1962 to Jerold and Mary (Talent) Thomas in Brunswick, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include daughter, Cheryl King (Todd); siblings, Cindy Ratliff, Terry Murphy (Danny), Jimmy Thomas, Jr.; grandchildren, Thomas and Cierra King.
Memorial Services 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 8, Wyatt Park Christian Church.

