Deborah Ann Carter, 70, of St Joseph, MO

Deborah's Obituary

Deborah Ann Carter, 70, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born March 28, 1949 in St. Joseph, daughter of Lela & Reed Jones. She married Danny Carter on December 29, 1972. Debbie graduated from Mid-Buchanan R-5 in 1967 and later graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Debbie taught at Mid-Buchanan R-5, from where she retired. She loved watching softball, especially the Highland Scotties. Debbie was known as "Lady" and was a dedicated score keeper for the team for nearly 15 years. Deborah was preceded in death by parents. She is survived by husband, Danny Carter of the home, daughters, Heather Carter and Heidi (Scott) Jordan, brothers, Darrell (Esther) Jones and David (Annie) Jones, all of St. Joseph. Debbie will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Debbie's life will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Debbie was a devoted wife and mother, even through her own illness she managed to care for her husband and family. Memorials are suggested to be made to the family to help with future care giving expenses. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com