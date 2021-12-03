Deborah "Debbie Doo" Ann Fanning, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at her home after a long battle with MS.

She attended Lafayette High School. She married Winfred "Googer" L. Fanning, Jr. on January 5, 1979. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2004. Debbie loved music, playing guitar and dancing before her illness took control. She loved her family dearly, as she would say "with all my heart" along with her dog Sissy and cat Spotty.

Survivors include her son and caregiver Fred (Sarah) Fanning; daughter Amy (Ross) Ellis; three grandsons, Damien, Malcolm and Hunter Ellis; sister Lisa (Rudy) Pashik and brother Roger "Little Rog" Scott; mother Cherlyn Smith; father Roger Scott; aunt Vickie, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Shine on sweet Debbie, till we see you again.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 5th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the service at 3:00 PM.