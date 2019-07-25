Deborah "Debbie"'s Obituary

Deborah "Debbie" Kerns, 64, of, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home in Wathena. She was born July 29, 1954 in St. Joseph, daughter of Donna and Henry Weyer. She graduated from Benton High School and attended Vatterott College. She married Bill Kerns II on October 9, 1976 in St. Joseph. She worked as a caregiver. Debbie enjoyed karaoke, crocheting, spending time with her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, being outdoors, and facebook. She was also a member of Eagles Lodge. Debbie was preceded in death by husband, Bill Junior Kerns II, grandson, Billy Junior Kerns IV, father, Henry Weyer, mother, Donna Jean Weyer and brother Bob Weyer. Survivors include, children, Julia (Perry) Chilcoat, Richard (Michelle) Weyer Sr., Shon (Jennifer) Sprake, Billy III (Krystal) Kerns, siblings, Sheila Sawyer, Rick Weyer, Lloyd Weyer, Barb Behan, and Brad Weyer, grandchildren, Michelle, Samantha (David) Lawrence, Richard Weyer Jr., Katie (Nick), Amy,Cheyanne, Abigail, Kaleb, Brandon, Kristie, Brianna, Duncan, Nicole, Vallery, Cristal, DJ, Russell Graham Jr., Jessica Graham, Alexis Graham, 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ms. Kerns has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor James Kerns officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Memorials are requested to the Debbie Kerns Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.