Deborah "Debbie" Lynne Hockaday, 57

Deborah "Debbie" Lynne Hockaday 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home.

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:12 PM

Deborah "Debbie" Lynne Hockaday 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home. She was born June 30, 1963 in Cameron, Missouri. She married Wally Hockaday on October 19, 1986, he survives of the home. She graduated from Cameron High School. She enjoyed doing what she loves, and lovin what she does. Deborah was preceded in death by her son, Wally Gene Hockaday Jr, grandson, Tyler Jacob Hockaday, mother in law, Geneva Stout, and father in law, Ralph Hockaday. Survivors include: husband, Wally of the home, sons, Lance (Precious) Hockaday of Texas, Shawn (Jessie) Hittle, King City, MO, Shane (Stephanie) Hittle of Mississippi, and Jeff (Stacy) HIttle, Lees Summit, MO., daughters, Deborah Lynne Hockaday, St. Joseph, Mo, Dawn Hockaday, Edgerton, MO, Neva (Chris) Moffat, Stanberry, MO, Susan (Terry) Catlett, King City, MO, Rachell (Samuel) Blanton, Smithville, MO, and Karina (David) Schreck, Fort Riley, KS, grandkids, Cameron, Thomas, Gavin, Nova, Holland, Skyla, Sage, Syris, Theo, and Kohen, and several other grandkids and great grandkids, and brother, John Linder. No scheduled services at this time. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

