Deborah Elizabeth (Wright) Grechus

April 30, 1947 - October 17, 2018

Deborah Elizabeth (Wright) Grechus, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

She was born April 30, 1947 in Odessa, Missouri to George and Ruth (Crouch) Wright, Jr.

Deborah grew up on a farm southwest of Odessa. She was raised by her mother, Ruth, maternal grandmother, Georgia Renick Crouch and her step-father, Arther F. Gordon.

Deborah married James Grechus, Jr. June 6, 1970. He survives of the home.

Deborah graduated from Odessa High School in 1965, the University of Central Missouri Class in 1968, and received her Master of Arts in History from Northwest Missouri State University in 1994.

Deborah was baptized at McKendree Methodist Church, Odessa, Missouri. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Deborah taught at Northgate Junior High School, Kansas City, Missouri, North Moberly High School, Moberly Missouri and Bode Middle School, St. Joseph, Missouri. She taught for 33 years. She retired in 2003 after 33 years of teaching.

Deborah enjoyed flower gardening, the outdoors, spending time with her dear family and friends and watching her daughter, Jennifer, sing. Most of all Deborah enjoyed spending time with her dear husband, Jim.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, George Wright and Ruth Fay Gordon, grandmother, Georgia Crough, and step-father, Arther F. Gordon.

Additional survivors include daughter, Jennifer Grechus, sister, Georgia Simpson, Orlando, FL, cousins, Tony Libbus (Sandy), Larry Libbus (Kay), sisters-in-law, Carol Summerlin (Bill), Joyce Harrison, and mother-in-law, Mary L. Grechus. She also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Mass 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Pine Ridge Indian Reservation Committee at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or Friends of The Animal Shelter.