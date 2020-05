Deborah Ellen (Brown) Leazenby, 66

Deborah E. Leazenby

1953-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Deborah Leazenby, 66, of Cameron, passed away May 4, 2020.

Deborah was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, November 14, 1953 to Keith and Ramona (Jones) Brown.

She was employed as a bank teller for Great Western Bank until her retirement.

Her father, Keith Brown precedes her in death.

Survivors: sons, John (Ashley) Leazenby, Cameron, Missouri, Cole (Hanah Stark) Leazenby, Bethany, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Banks, Alec, Ryker, Grayson, Maddie, Natalie and Peyton; mother, Ramona Brown, Oak Ridge, Tennessee; sister, Dori (Dennis) Johnson, Oak Ridge, Tennessee; nephew, Tony (Jennifer) Johnson and niece, Jaci (Jason) Jones, both from Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.