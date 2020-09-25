Deborah Jean Ball 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born June 17, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1970. She worked at Tobin Eye Institute, Lipira & Piper Podiatrist, and Dan Smith Orthopedics & Sports Medicine as a Receptionist. Deborah enjoyed cooking, spending time with the grandkids, dancing, and driving her sports cars. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Larry Ball of the home, her parents Richard and Betty Miller, St. Joseph, MO, three sons: Justin, Zachary and Travis Ball, a brother, Jeff Miller, two grandchildren: Couper Ball, and Presleigh Baker, and a niece, Izabella Miller. Services are pending with the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com