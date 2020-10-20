Deborah Kay Bishop 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO Hospital. She was born May 9, 1952 in Marysville, Kansas, daughter of Florence "Doris" & Donald Bishop. She graduated from Valley Heights High School, Blue Rapids, KS., and she worked at Mead Products until its closing, Affiliated Foods, Diversicare, Cardinal Country Donuts, and most recently at Fresh Fair. She enjoyed attending ANY function or sport that had to do with her kids, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. You invite her - she comes!!! She enjoyed watching the races at Winston and Osborn, attending family gatherings, Chiefs, K-State, Royals, making crafts, and pulling off a good prank like tee-peeing. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Donald E. Bishop, and grandson, Jacob Osteen. Survivors include; mother, Florence "Doris" Bishop, Blue Rapids, KS., daughters, Melanie (Dane) Osteen, Sedalia, MO, and Melinda (Robert) Warren, Washington, DC, son, Bob Dale (Tammy Ford) Lawrence, KS, daughter in law: Corinne Ridens, grandchildren, Abby and Andrew Dale, Brianna Gramer, Matthew and Lilly Herring, Tyler, Melenna, and Blake Osteen, great grandchildren, Avery Osteen, Paisely-Jo Wilkerson, and Archer Gardner, brothers, Rick (Amy) Bishop Blue Rapids, KS, Terry (Karla) Bishop, Vilets, KS, and Donald (Kelley) Bishop, Goddard, KS., sister, Susie Davis of Blue Rapids, KS., numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Saturday, with funeral services and live stream services to be conducted at 3:00 pm Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Deborah Bishop Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online www.ruppfuneral.com obituary funeral fund.