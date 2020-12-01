Clear
Deborah Kay Moore, 56

Deborah Kay Moore, 56, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at a local health care facility.

Deborah Kay Moore, 56, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at a local health care facility. She was born February 23, 1964 in St. Joseph, daughter of Merle "Lynn" and Harold Moore. She graduated from Benton High School. Debbie worked as a caregiver and some of her hobbies included cooking and playing cards. She was a member of Eureka Valley Baptist Church. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include siblings, Jeff Moore, James Moore and Melissa Moore.
Funeral services will be 6:00 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Myers officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Moore will be cremated following services. Inurnment at a later date in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Three Oaks Hospice. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
