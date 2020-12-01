Deborah Kay Moore, 56, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at a local health care facility. She was born February 23, 1964 in St. Joseph, daughter of Merle "Lynn" and Harold Moore. She graduated from Benton High School. Debbie worked as a caregiver and some of her hobbies included cooking and playing cards. She was a member of Eureka Valley Baptist Church. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include siblings, Jeff Moore, James Moore and Melissa Moore.

Funeral services will be 6:00 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Myers officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Moore will be cremated following services. Inurnment at a later date in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Three Oaks Hospice.