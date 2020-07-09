Deborah Louise Rowland-Tyler, 59, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born January 23, 1961 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Ilah and Edwin Fanning. She married Robert Tyler on January 18, 2020. Debbie enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dale Burgess. She is survived by husband, Robert Tyler, of the home, sister, Diana Fanning of St. Joseph, children, Liberty Gebel, Troy Fanning and Billy Fanning, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Deborah Rowland-Tyler Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com