Deborah Lynn Pinson 61

Deborah Lynn Pinson 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 6, 2021 after a fierce battle with cancer.

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:45 PM

Deborah Lynn Pinson 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 6, 2021 after a fierce battle with cancer. She went to be with her husband Paul in heaven. She was born February 6, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Colleen & Grafton Clark. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and retired as a Substance Abuse Counselor after 30 years from the Missouri Department of Corrections. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and neighbors and she was a force to be reckoned with. Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Pinson, and her father, Grafton Clark. She is survived by mother, Colleen Clark, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Shannon Marsh, Saint Joseph, MO, sons, Ronald VanHoutan Jr., and Jeffrey Marsh, numerous grandchildren, and a brother, Mike Clark of St. Joseph, MO. Ms. Pinson will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

