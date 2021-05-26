Debra Arlene "Debbie" Williams 65 of Bolckow, Mo, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her residence in Bolckow, Missouri.

Mrs. Williams has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

The family will receive friends 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Sunday June 6, 2021 at the Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287 at 501 East Price Street in Savannah, Missouri.

A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM, also at the Post.

An inurnment and committal at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo, will be held at a later date.