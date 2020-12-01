Debra "Debi" Kaye Keller, 59

Debra Kaye Keller, 59, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Debi was born on September 22, 1961 in Omaha, Nebraska to Gary(the late) and Carolyn Kay (Poledna) Reisner.

She was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Fanning. Debi worked as LPN nurse for the Gastroenterology Clinic of St. Joseph, Missouri. She loved going on vacations with family. Debi was very active in attending all of her children and grandchildren’s activities. She never missed a concert, ball game, birthday, holiday between all at her kids and grandkids. She was always prepared with snacks at all occasions. She was the best wife, mom and mamal ever!

Debi married John Keller on October 6, 1979 in Fanning, Kansas. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors; daughters, Amy Schmille (Trevor), Troy, Kansas

Mindy Keller (Wes),

Thomas Keller (Kayla),

Grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Alyssa, Allie, Avery, Brookie, Kayson, Kolten and Paiz.

Mother, Carolyn Kay Reisner

Siblings, Dian Workman (Mark), Doug Reisner (Karla), Denise Reisner, Dori Reisner and Danny Reisner (Erin).

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 4, 2020

At the First Christian Church in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Thursday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.

Burial: Courter Cemetery north east of Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Debra Keller Nursing Fund.