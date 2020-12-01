Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Debra "Debi" Kaye Keller, 59

Debra Kaye Keller, 59, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Debra Kaye Keller, 59, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Debi was born on September 22, 1961 in Omaha, Nebraska to Gary(the late) and Carolyn Kay (Poledna) Reisner.

She was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Fanning. Debi worked as LPN nurse for the Gastroenterology Clinic of St. Joseph, Missouri. She loved going on vacations with family. Debi was very active in attending all of her children and grandchildren’s activities. She never missed a concert, ball game, birthday, holiday between all at her kids and grandkids. She was always prepared with snacks at all occasions. She was the best wife, mom and mamal ever!

Debi married John Keller on October 6, 1979 in Fanning, Kansas. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors; daughters, Amy Schmille (Trevor), Troy, Kansas

Mindy Keller (Wes),

Thomas Keller (Kayla),

Grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Alyssa, Allie, Avery, Brookie, Kayson, Kolten and Paiz.

Mother, Carolyn Kay Reisner

Siblings, Dian Workman (Mark), Doug Reisner (Karla), Denise Reisner, Dori Reisner and Danny Reisner (Erin).

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 4, 2020

At the First Christian Church in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Thursday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.

Burial: Courter Cemetery north east of Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Debra Keller Nursing Fund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories