Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Debra Fay Stonner, 66

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Debra Fay Stonner, Albany, passed away January 19, 2020 at Rolling Hills Creative Living.
Debra was born June 9, 1953 in Cameron, Missouri to Frank and Joann Stonner.
Survivors: Brothers, Kevin (Nancy) Stonner, Blue Springs, Missouri and Dean (Carol) Stonner, Newton, Iowa.
Private memorial service will be at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories