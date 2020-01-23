Debra Fay Stonner, Albany, passed away January 19, 2020 at Rolling Hills Creative Living.
Debra was born June 9, 1953 in Cameron, Missouri to Frank and Joann Stonner.
Survivors: Brothers, Kevin (Nancy) Stonner, Blue Springs, Missouri and Dean (Carol) Stonner, Newton, Iowa.
Private memorial service will be at a later date.
Related Content
- Debra Fay Stonner, 66
- Debra J. (Spangler) Sudtelgte
- Debra Stafford, 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri
- Donita Sue Kier, 66
- Phyllis Ann Wood, 66
- Fay Imogene Kottman (Cox), 84, of Weston, MO
- Herbert Fay Davis October 13, 1955 - October 5, 2018
- Neva Fay McKinnon 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Debra Sue (Gunderson) Bothwell, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Debra Kay Grace May 24, 1952 - February 4, 2019
Scroll for more content...