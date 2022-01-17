Debra K. Snead, 65, of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, January 7, 2022.

Deb was born on November 10, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Gerald and Margaret (Taysen) Thomas.

She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, Wathena, Kansas and the Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas. She worked for Meade Product, Fermenta, Dean Machinery and then working for Triumph Foods for the last 12 years as custodian. Deb loved watching the Chiefs, KC Royals, and Kansas Jayhawks, playing card tournaments, bingo, bowling, spending time with family, driving her grandchildren around town in her golf cart and playing beer pong with family.

Deb married Harlin Snead on March 15, 1986. They later divorced.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors: son, Tim Snead (Natalie)

Grandchildren, Kidman and Oliver Snead.

Sisters, Pam Jacobs (Alden)

Karen Jones (Micheal)

Stepdaughter, Sara Morton (Zach)

Nieces and nephews, Kristi Ogden (Norman), Jerry Rathmann (Jennifer), Amy Schmidt (David), Ashleigh Merz (David), Levi Jenkins (Shauna), Baileigh Jenkins, Treyton Jenkins, Austin Jones and Chance Jones.

Numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 11, 2022

At the First Christian Church, Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Monday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 12 noon Monday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund or the NEK Hospice.