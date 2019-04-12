Clear

Debra Kae "Debbie" Dunn February 05, 1954 - April 10, 2019

Debra Kae “Debbie” Dunn, 65, of Hopkins, MO, passed away at home on April 10, 2019.

Debbie was born in Maryville, MO, on February 5, 1954, and spent her lifetime in the Hopkins area. Her parents were Pete and JoAnne (Corwin) Peve, and preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son, Brad in 2014; her brother in law Gareld Riley, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1972. Debbie was a busy and hard-working person. She had worked at the State Line Cafe, she mowed lawns, she worked at Parkdale Manor and the Bedford Manor. She worked at North Nodaway School district from 1991 to 2018 as a janitor and substitute bus driver. She had worked at the Bethesda Group Home in Maryville. She worked for 7 years at Kawasaki in Maryville, and had been on the Hopkins Rescue Squad.

Debbie was a member and attended the First Baptist Church in Hopkins.

Her survivors include her sons, Jeff Peve, Kansas City, MO, and Wade (Ashley) Smith, Moberly, MO; her 2 sisters, Anna Mae (Allan) Thompson, Hopkins, MO, and Vicki Riley, Hopkins, MO; her grandchildren, Wesley, Dalton and Draven Peve, Hopkins, MO, and Luca and Lily Smith, Moberly, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway County Special Olympics, or the First Baptist Church, Hopkins, MO.

A strong cold front pushed through on Thursday. Temperatures are on a chilly note this Friday morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be on the breezy side with winds coming in from the west at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.
