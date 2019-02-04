Debra Kay Grace
1952-2019
Debra Kay Grace, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.
She was born May 24, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Debra dearly loved her pets and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Nancy (Murphy) Hughes.
Survivors include sister, April Wells; niece, Erin Cassity (Charley); nephew, Blaine Wells; 2 great nieces; 1 great nephew; aunt, Mary Ann Kobett.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donatons to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Debra Kay Grace May 24, 1952 - February 4, 2019
- Sharon Kay Spicer July 17, 1952 - September 24, 2018
- Walter H. Lewis November 6, 1952 - February 4, 2019
- Steven Ray Grace April 4, 1952 - October 27, 2018
- Grace E. Morehouse January 6, 1929 - February 4, 2019
- John H. Ward February 10, 1952 - April 15, 2018
- Raymond Kobzej February 14, 1952 - August 30, 2018
- William "Bill" Allen Wolfe September 6, 1952 – January 5, 2019
- Colleen Kay Morris 1936-2018
- Debra Sue (Gunderson) Bothwell, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri