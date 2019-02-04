Debra Kay Grace May 24, 1952 - February 4, 2019

Debra Kay Grace

1952-2019

Debra Kay Grace, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.

She was born May 24, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Debra dearly loved her pets and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Nancy (Murphy) Hughes.

Survivors include sister, April Wells; niece, Erin Cassity (Charley); nephew, Blaine Wells; 2 great nieces; 1 great nephew; aunt, Mary Ann Kobett.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donatons to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.