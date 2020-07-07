Debra Kay Sale
1959-2020
Debra Kay Sale, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
She was born November 8, 1959 to Russell and Donna Ninemires in Pattonsburg, Missouri.
Debra enjoyed fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Randy Ninemires.
Survivors include fiancé, Robert Eaton; children, Bobby Bishop (Vicky), Shonia Struck (Tim), and Jodi Riddle; seven grandchildren; brothers, Rick Ninemires and Billy Ashford (Terri Harmon); sisters, Janet Ninemires and Christine Ninemires (Mike Hanks); and numerous extended family members and friends.
Celebration of life at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.