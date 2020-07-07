Clear

Debra Kay Sale, 60

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 9:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Debra Kay Sale
1959-2020

Debra Kay Sale, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
She was born November 8, 1959 to Russell and Donna Ninemires in Pattonsburg, Missouri.
Debra enjoyed fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Randy Ninemires.
Survivors include fiancé, Robert Eaton; children, Bobby Bishop (Vicky), Shonia Struck (Tim), and Jodi Riddle; seven grandchildren; brothers, Rick Ninemires and Billy Ashford (Terri Harmon); sisters, Janet Ninemires and Christine Ninemires (Mike Hanks); and numerous extended family members and friends.
Celebration of life at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Monday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we saw a few clouds move into the area. We will clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories