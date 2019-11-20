Debra Stafford, 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away November 14, 2019.

She was born on March 30, 1956 in Leavenworth, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her mother, Amy Foster and her brother Randy.

Debra married Larry Stafford in August 1976. She enjoyed estate sales, concerts and music.

Surviving family: husband, Larry Stafford; son, Jeremiah Stafford; daughter, Ashley Stafford; brother, Chris Foster; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; dog, Logan.

Visitation: 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Mrs. Stafford has been cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Our Revolution (political party) or Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.