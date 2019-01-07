Clear

Debra Sue (Gunderson) Bothwell, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri

Debra Sue (Gunderson) Bothwell
1953-2018

Debra Sue (Gunderson) Bothwell, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born October 11, 1953 to Harold and Opal (Johnson) Gunderson in Lake Preston, SD.
Debra was a restaurant manager for many years.
She enjoyed spending time at the lake and fishing. Debra loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dan Gunderson.
Survivors include her daughters, Nicholle Karna (Shad), Rapid City, SD, Noel Larson (Brett), St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Jude Vickers, Cade Vickers, Bailee Larson, Grady Larson; brother, David Gunderson (Pam); sister, Dawn Estenson (Steve); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Private Services at a later date. Inurnment De Smet Cemetery, De Smet, SD. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

