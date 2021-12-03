Cameron, Missouri- Debra Sue Williams, 69, of Cameron, passed away December 2, 2021.

She was born September 3, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri to Thomas and Maryln (Kenney) Williams, who preceded her in death.

Debbie graduated from Cameron High School in 1971. She received a Bachelor’s of Elementary Education and Master’s of Arts Degree. She taught deaf education in the St. Joseph School District from 1985- 2009, until retiring.

Debbie was a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church, the Bell Choir, Knitting Guild, and P.E.O. Chapter KM of St. Joseph.

Survivors: 2 brothers, Stephen (Stephanie) Williams, Robert (Carmen) Williams; 1 sister, Linda (Ed) White, all of Cameron, Missouri; 8 nieces and nephews; 9 great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, December 6, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.